CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One of the reasons the West Virginia Legislature is meeting on Monday is to prepare for another huge economic development announcement.

According to knowledgeable sources at the state capitol, there will be a huge economic development announcement on Tuesday that is on the scale of the Nucor Steel announcement that promised thousands of jobs in the Mason County area.

On Monday, the Legislature will approve funding to develop two 2,000-acre parcels of land, one of which may be the old Century Steel facility in Ravenswood in Jackson County.

Governor Jim Justice is also asking the legislature to approve $150 million more to fix secondary roads in the Mountain State.