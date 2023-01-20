CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Grants were awarded to West Virginia University (WVU) through the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to increase resources for students and businesses in West Virginia.

The NIST is a public-private partnership under the U.S. Department of Commerce. On January 20, 2023, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced this grant, which funds a team of top-tier manufacturing industry experts to educate future workers on best practices for efficiency, safety, and stability.

The grant’s goal is to boost the manufacturing industry in the Mountain State. As of last month, the program had over 200 workers in training while working on 50 active projects and 26 proposals pending approval.

“These resources will help boost West Virginia’s manufacturing industry by supporting programs that educate the next generation—whether it be teaching them about the need for efficiency in the supply chain, low-cost production, and stability in a crisis. By continuing this program at WVU, we are setting up the future of West Virginia’s manufacturing economy for sustained success and growth.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

“WVU continues to make our state proud through their important research projects and economic partnerships, and I am pleased NIST is investing more than $713K in their collaborative efforts to strengthen West Virginia’s manufacturing industries. The funding announced today will support the continued operation of the West Virginia Manufacturing Extension Partnership, which works closely with small and medium-sized manufacturers across West Virginia by providing them technical advice, health and safety training and other critical services to help our small businesses continue to grow. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support manufacturers and boost economic growth across the Mountain State.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)