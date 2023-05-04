ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– Ten Concord University ranked high globally in a competitive on-line business simulation.

According to Lindsey Byars of the CU Advancement Office, Da’Vion Moore, Nick Cooper, Savannah Groom, Stella Dunn, Hunter Steel, Bryce Mutterback, Trey Spence, Ella Goodwin, Jordan Ballard, Caleb Dangerfield, and Melinda Kostenko placed in the top ten percent overall, worldwide for the Capstone competition as a part of their Strategic Management class.

The Capstone simulates the management decision process in a competitive environment.

Each student assumed the role of CEO in a simulated company, where they assessed the situation of a vis-à-vis other competitor firms managed by other students. Afterwards, they had to develop a sophisticated competitive strategy to position up to eight distinct products in five market segments and deliver desired results to shareholders as reflected by a balanced scorecard. Students are required to participate in this simulation every year.

Congratulations to Concord’s business students for their work in this global simulation.