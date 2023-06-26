BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – As some Mercer County buildings get upgrades, others are coming down. Eight buildings on the 400 block of Federal Street are set for demolition.

The Bluefield Economic Development Authority, also known as BEDA, will be at the head of the project.

Environmental concerns will be tackled first. Afterwards, the demolition will begin.

Bluefield Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jim Spencer gave a timeline of events.

“I am told the entire process will take over a year. It is sad to see some of these buildings go but it will be better for the community when they are taken out,” said Spencer.

A public meeting will be held in July about future plans for the area once finished.

Community members are encouraged to attend and give ideas to the board members.

Parts of Scott Street and Federal Street will be blocked off until further notice.

