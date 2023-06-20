LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The Greenbrier County Airport is a popular economic hub for the surrounding areas.

Now, local aviators and military personnel alike are voicing their concerns about plans to make the runway narrower.

The current width of the runway is 150ft. The new width would cut it down to 100ft.

The people on the Greenbrier Valley Airport Board say the reason behind the downsizing is to follow Federal Aviation Agency guidelines for a grant.

“We are in the process of rehabilitating our runway. We are also waiting for an award of funding from the Federal aviation administration,” said Deborah Phillips, Chairman of the Board.

The funding will be used to paving the runway and install new LED runway edge lights.

Aviators say there must be other options in terms of funding.

Many community members voiced their complaints in a public meeting on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Pilots have safety concerns for landing their aircrafts on a narrower runway.

The community added their concerns about how the narrower runway would impact the local economy.

Aviators urged there were multiple options for funding the Board could look into before making their final choice.

“I think there is a way to get the whole runway done and not lose 33 percent of it. Let’s do it one hundred percent, let’s not accept any liability from the job that we do,” said David Neely, the Director of Operations for Jet America.

The Greenbrier Valley Airport Board made assurances they would exhaust all possible options before making a final decision.