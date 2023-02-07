CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Finding the perfect job for the future in a world where the job market is fast-changing, can be worrisome and daunting, but preparing does not hurt.

Students and the workforce should adapt to align with future job demands and get job security.

If you are pursuing an undergraduate degree, you should make sure it is worth your time. It should be something that will stay relevant and consistent.

The following are degrees that have excellent career potential and security for the future.

Information Technology

Technology is a great degree since it supports the smooth running of businesses in a wide range of industries: health applications, write my essay platforms, communication channels, and much more. IT skills still remain a priority for most employers.

Some valuable skills that you can get from this type of degree are:

machine-learning

programming

systems and networks management

data analysis

DevOps

cloud computing

Business Intelligence and Analytics

The business analytics and intelligence world are continuously growing at a tremendous rate. More businesses are starting to focus on data collection and analysis for better decision-making. Businesses continue to focus on data analytics more so now than before.

As demand for business intelligence and analytics continue to grow, it is a great degree for talent with:

data modeling

data analysis

database management

programming

data mining skills

Digital Marketing and Management

This type of career has a bright future and prepares you for promising career opportunities. These types of jobs continue to be in high demand and also continue to grow.

With the increased consumer awareness, customers do comparison shopping online and rely on digital content to make purchasing decisions, thus making it competitive, and businesses search for talent with digital marketing and management skills to keep up.

This type of degree will equip you with the skills for the ever evolving future marketing world, in which you will learn:

mobile marketing

designing

customer relationship management

copywriting

data analytics

working with digital marketing tools

search engine optimization

Economics and Finance

Economics and finance are critical parts of every individual’s life and business operations. They relate to how businesses consume resources and make decisions on using them. This job is great for individuals who have pursued degrees in economics and finance and will prepare you for employment in a wide range of areas.

This type of degree will equip you with numeracy, computing, and analytical skills, and can have jobs offered such as:

accountant

investment analyst

stockbroker

risk manager

economist

compliance officer

Future-proof careers will always be in demand at any given time. Getting a corresponding undergraduate degree will equip you with skills required by society now and in the future, in which your professional development will further grow.

