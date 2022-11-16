CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) ─ Four West Virginia mining companies – LP Mineral LLC, Ramaco Resources, Raven Crest Contracting LLC, and CONSOL Energy Inc. – received national honors for outstanding achievement in mine safety, reclamation, and technology innovation.

The honors were presented at a special awards presentation on November 10, 2022 in Washington DC.

LP Mineral LLC and Ramaco Resources were honored by the National Mining Association with Sentinel of Safety Awards for outstanding safety performance at LP Mineral’s Humphrey No. 7 Mine in the Small Surface Coal Mine category and Ramaco Resources Elk Creek Processing in the Coal Processing Facility category. Sentinels of Safety are awarded annually to the nation’s safest mines with a minimum of 4,000 injury-free hours. The awards were initiated in 1925 by then-Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover and remain the nation’s most prestigious awards recognizing mining safety.

The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) recognized West Virginia’s Raven Crest Contracting LLC with the 2022 Excellence in Surface Coal Mining Reclamation and the “Good Neighbor Award” for an innovative reclamation project that transformed sections of their Boone North 2 Surface Mine. The award showcases companies whose reclamation projects demonstrate exemplary results and go beyond the reclamation requirements of the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977 in returning a site to productive use after completion of mining.

The National Institute of Safety & Health (NIOSH) awarded its 2022 Coal Award to CONSOL Energy for its technology and innovation programs implemented at their mining operations. The NIOSH Mine Safety and Health Technology Innovations Award recognizes mines and companies that have made an extraordinary effort to apply technology or improve processes in innovative ways, above and beyond mandatory requirements, to improve mine worker safety and health.