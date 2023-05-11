MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is inviting applications for nonprofit organizations to help improve drinking water and wastewater systems in rural West Virginia.

Proper drinking water is crucial to the health of West Virginians, and Rural Development West Virginia State Director, Ryan Thorne, is hoping to create partnerships with WV nonprofits to ensure and improve these water systems for the people.

“Clean, safe and efficient water infrastructure is something every West Virginian should have access to… Partnering with local organizations to improve the quality of life for our rural communities is at the heart of what we do at Rural Development.” – Ryan Thorne, USDA Rural Development West Virginia State Director

According to the USDA, the funding for the applicants will help rural homeowners build, refurbish, and service water wells and individual household wastewater systems. Private nonprofits can apply for funding to help build and improve wastewater systems. Those who apply to the Rural Decentralized Water Systems Grant Program can receive up to $15,000 to provide to homeowners. Applicants to the Revolving Funds for Financing Water and Wastewater Projects can receive up to $200,000 in loans to finance water and wastewater projects. Information on key priorities can be found at Rural Development: Key Priorities | Rural Development (usda.gov).

Applications for the Rural Decentralized Water Systems Grant needs to be submitted using Grants.gov by Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Applications for the Revolving Funds for Financing Water and Wastewater Projects Program needs to be submitted the same way by the same time.