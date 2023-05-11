BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -A new marketing company celebrated its grand opening in Beckley Thursday, May 11, 2023.
The ribbon cutting for Go Duck Media marks the official opening of the company’s office on Eisenhower Drive.
Go Duck Media is a marketing company offering all types of digital marketing including graphic design, website management, and more. The company’s catchphrase is “Not your momma’s marketing company,” and owner of the company Brianna Duckworth explains why.
“We wanted to be a different kind of marketing company. One of the things that clients always say to us before we get started is that marketing agents they’ve talked to before have horrible communication skills or everything they put out is the same and we wanted to combat that.”
Duckworth said the goal of Go Duck Media is to bring unique and adaptable marketing to the area.