BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -A new marketing company celebrated its grand opening in Beckley Thursday, May 11, 2023.

The ribbon cutting for Go Duck Media marks the official opening of the company’s office on Eisenhower Drive.

Go Duck Media is a marketing company offering all types of digital marketing including graphic design, website management, and more. The company’s catchphrase is “Not your momma’s marketing company,” and owner of the company Brianna Duckworth explains why.