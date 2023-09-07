PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A new fast food chain has planted its roots right in Mercer County.

Teriyaki Madness is a Japanese fusion restaurant that serves teriyaki bowls of all kinds. Everything is made fresh to order.

59News asked the Director of Operations, Sarah Weitzman, what impact she believes the fast food chain will have on the area.

“Tremendous, absolutely tremendous. What we have seen so far has been amazing. People have been trying to get in since we’ve been here,” said Weitzman.

Store hours are from 11:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. The store is also hosting giveaways for those who order through their app. These giveaways include free Teriyaki Madness for a month or up to a year!