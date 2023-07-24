LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– H2 Health has purchased Turner Physical Therapy in Lewisburg and is excited to serve the community.

According to H2 Health, it was announced on July 24, 2023, that Julie Turner, the founder of Turner Physical Therapy and Greenbrier County native, sold the practice to H2 after 12 years of serving the people of Greenbrier County. Though the practice is under new management, Turner is confident that H2 will provide the same quality of service to the community.