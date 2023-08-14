FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – A local pottery business is a one-woman show! Pottery by Maryanne is a West Virginia-based business.

The State Fair of West Virginia is an amazing venue for small businesses to sell their wares.

Pottery by Maryanne specializes in items dedicated to the state of West Virginia.

The owner of the pottery shop is a firm believer in the power of community.

“The best people in the world are West Virginians. Because West Virginians always come out and show up for each other. And having my wares here at the state fair has shown me better than anything that, that is true.”

Multiple small businesses use the fair to showcase items to an audience they may otherwise not be able to reach.

Pottery by Maryanne is located in the marketplace underneath the grandstand and will be open until the end of this week.