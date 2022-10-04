BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Buildings in 21 communities across West Virginia are scheduled to be demolished. The demolitions are all coming from $9.2 million in grant funding from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP).

Gov. Jim Justice held an event with the WVDEP yesterday, October 3, 2022 in Matoaka, one of the communities to receive the funding. The grant funding is being awarded for the purpose of demolishing abandoned and dilapidated structures in the state.

During the event, Gov. Justice led the ceremonial countdown to knock down the first building: dilapidated house in residential Matoaka.

“West Virginia is becoming the diamond in the rough and people are noticing. Let’s get rid of these buildings that are holding us back, join hands in moving our state in the right direction, and let’s start right here in Matoaka.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

The WVDEP’s newly established Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program will administer the funding, which will be provided as reimbursement for demolitions.

“We’re extremely excited about this program and feel it has the potential to transform communities across the state. Removing these structures provides a critically-needed health and safety component, while clearing the way for new economic development and boosting tourism.” Secretary of the WVDEP Harold Ward

In 2021, the West Virginia Legislature passed Senate Bill 368, which authorized the WVDEP to make a statewide program to help county commissions deal with these types of buildings, but did not provide immediate funding.

Over the following nine months, the WVDEP sent detailed questionnaires to all 55 counties and 168 incorporated towns and cities in the state about potential projects.

“All the credit goes to Gov. Justice and members of the state legislature for creating the program and securing funding for the initial phase, and to our staff for getting it off the ground. If additional funding becomes available, we hope to be able to target more communities that may not have any mechanisms in place to deal with these structures.” Secretary of the WVDEP Harold Ward

A full list of communities receiving funding is below.

Town of Bluefield – $1.5 million

City of Buckhannon – $100,000

Town of Clendenin – $150,000

City of Elkins – $300,000

City of Hinton – $170,500

Logan County – $1.5 million

City of Mannington – $175,000

McDowell County – $500,000

Mercer County – $1.5 million

City of Montgomery – $150,000

City of Nitro – $350,000

City of Oak Hill – $143,000

City of Parkersburg – $650,000

Town of Parsons – $110,000

City of Princeton – $275,000

City of St. Albans – $540,000

City of Salem – $104,000

City of Smithers – $224,000

City of Thomas – $245,000

City of Wellsburg – $290,000

City of Weston – $300,000

Selected communities will have 12 months to spend up to the awarded amount, with the possibility for a single six-month extension.

No payments will be made until demolition work is completed and all required supportive documentation has been submitted.