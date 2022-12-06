BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A salon in Beckley celebrated its one-year anniversary with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

Pretty Permanent offers long-lasting, semi-permanent makeup and beauty services to all women and men. Permanent makeup, eyelash extensions and lifts, brow laminations, and spray tans are among the many services to choose from at the salon.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce joined owner Kayleigh Acord in celebrating the opening and success of the studio’s first year.

“We do ombre powder brows and lip blushing, which is basically a semi-permanent tattoo for eyebrows and lips. It lasts up to 3-5 years just to kind of enhance your natural beauty,” explained owner Kayleigh Acord.

Acord says the first year of business was a smashing success, thanks to the massive support of the community.

To book an appointment for any of the services Pretty Permanent provides, check out their website.