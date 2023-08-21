PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Solar Holler celebrated the 10-year anniversary at Lifeline Church in Princeton.

With Solar Holler currently installing solar panels at the church, they believed it was the perfect place to celebrate the past decade. Solar Holler was established by Dan Conant on August 21, 2013, with the goal to provide quality and affordable solar energy for the people of West Virginia.

Conant, the founder and president of Solar Holler, talked about how far solar energy has come in recent years.

“Solar energy keeps getting cheaper, and utility rates, especially in West Virginia keeps rising. And so now, compared to when we started folks can save so much compared to what they were paying at AEP.” Dan Conant, President and Founder of Solar Holler

With Solar Holler making it to ten years, management is looking forward to the next decade of service, starting with Lifeline Church.