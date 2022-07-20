CHARLESTON, WV, (WVNS) – Yesterday, July 19, 2022, the West Virginia DMV services went down statewide due to a mainframe outage. The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced today that services remain offline due to the outage.

Customers are being encouraged to visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov during the course of the outage to check the up-to-date alert box before they try to visit any regional office or use the online services portal.

The Mainframe outage is projected to be resolved within the next 24 hours. The DMV initially projected that the issues would be resolved sometime yesterday evening, but it took longer than expected to approach the mainframe outage.

Once the Mainframe outage is resolved, it will enable the DMV to resume normal business services. An update will be provided when services resume.

