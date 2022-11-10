Charleston, WV (WVNS) – 826 new businesses statewide were registered by the the WV Secretary of State’s Office during the month of October.

The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Raleigh, Tyler, Mineral, and Roane Counties experienced notable growth during the month. A total of four new business entities were registered in Tyler County in October of 2022. Mineral County successfully registered 15 businesses. Roane County reported eight registrations for the month and Raleigh County registered a huge growth of 49 new businesses with the Secretary of State’s Office.

According to Secretary of State Mac Warner, Pleasants County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through October with a total of six new business registrations, which is a 2.21% increase.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of October were Raleigh, Kanawha, Monongalia, Berkeley, and Cabell.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,731 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from November 1, 2021, to October 31, 2022.

Summers County led all 55 counties with a 25.21% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, you can visit West Virginia’s Business Statistics Database.