CHARLESTON, WV — WorkForce West Virginia recently launched the Work4WV Career Center which connects jobseekers to State government jobs.

The initiative is a collaborative effort with the Division of Personnel to aid in recruiting workers for numerous state agencies. This collaboration pairs job seekers registered with WorkForce West Virginia with critical vacancies across West Virginia state agencies. Participating agencies include the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and the West Virginia Division of Highways, among others.

“Work4WV is a wonderful opportunity to collaborate across agencies to best serve the citizens of our great state. As part of this initiative, WorkForce WV is also thrilled to be able to provide space through our Work4WV Career Center, where agencies can work together to assemble ideas that will effectuate a more efficient and successful hiring process.” Scott Adkins, Acting Commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia

The Work4WV Career Center is open to the public and located at 5707 MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston. Jobseekers are encouraged to take advantage of office hours for the facility, which are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. and Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Toll-free assistance is available by phone at 1-866-Work4WV from 8:30 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday.

In addition, WorkForce West Virginia also invites jobseekers to attend a Virtual Job Fair featuring Federal, State and Local Government positions on February 15, 2023. This job fair will run from 12:00 until 3:00 P.M. and registration is available here.