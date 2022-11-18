Washington, DC, (WVNS) – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released updated broadband coverage maps for West Virginia Friday, November 18, 2022.

These pre-production map updates come after years of Senator Manchin’s work urging the FCC to update their incorrect broadband coverage maps that determine how millions of dollars in funding to expand reliable, affordable broadband coverage for Americans and West Virginians is allocated.

“After years of pushing the FCC to update their incorrect broadband coverage maps, the day is finally here. I am pleased the FCC has taken our feedback – including over 2,400 speed tests from West Virginians that prove their maps are incorrect – to update these coverage maps and ensure everyone has a voice in this process. I fought to ensure that anyone can challenge the accuracy of these coverage maps, and I encourage every West Virginian to check their coverage on the FCC’s updated map and submit a challenge if it is wrong before January 13th. Thanks to my provision in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, these updated maps will provide the basis for billions of dollars in infrastructure funding to ensure every American and West Virginian gets reliable, affordable broadband access, but they will only be as accurate as the input they receive from states, communities, and consumers. I look forward to continuing to work with the FCC to ensure everyone has access to broadband, no matter where they live in our great state.” Senator Joe Manchin, (D-WV)

Senator Manchin included provisions in the Broadband DATA Act, which authorized the FCC to update the coverage maps, so that West Virginians can now finally search the FCC’s map to see if it accurately depicts whether they have broadband coverage at their address, who it is served by, and by what type of technology is being used.

Even more importantly, if the FCC map is not accurate, West Virginians can now provide direct input to the FCC by submitting a challenge to the map. The FCC has encouraged all interested parties, including states, communities, and West Virginians, to submit challenges by January 13th, 2023.

Last week, NTIA pledged that it will release the state allocations of the broadband funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill by June 30th, so it is critical for all West Virginians to participate in this process to ensure the maps are right and West Virginia receives its fair share of broadband funding. A video tutorial and more information on how to submit challenges is available at fcc.gov/BroadbandData/consumers. To view the updated maps and your coverage, click here .

