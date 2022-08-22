Dramatic image of Woodburn Hall at West Virginia University or WVU in Morgantown WV as the sun sets behind the illuminated historic building

Charleston, WV – West Virginia University is receiving $336,105 dollars for scientific research.

August 22, 2022, Senator Joe Manchin announced $336,105 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for scientific research at West Virginia University (WVU).

“The National Science Foundation is an important partner for the Mountain State through their investments in groundbreaking research while also providing West Virginia students and educators with unique research opportunities. I am pleased NSF is investing in this project at WVU to advance our understanding of climate processes, and I look forward to seeing the results of the research. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support research opportunities across West Virginia,” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

The research project will focus on how environments have adjusted to climate shifts, including temperature, precipitation and carbon removal.

The funding will also support additional STEM educational opportunities for students in grades 6-12, undergraduates, graduate researchers and secondary educators in West Virginia.