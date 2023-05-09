BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local month-long celebration offers up a sweet treat to festival goers from May 13th, 2023 until May 14th, 2023.

The Rhododendron Festival is continuing in Beckley with Sweet Treats.

Sweet Treats offers an opportunity for local businesses and organizations to promote themselves or their special dessert recipes. The event is helping to raise funds for the United Way and the proposed Bill Withers statue this year.

Taste tickets will be available for five dollars and festival goers even get the opportunity to vote on their favorite treat.

Sweet Treats will be held at the Intermodal Gateway on Neville Street in Beckley from noon to three starting on Saturday, May 13th, 2023.