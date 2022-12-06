CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 election is barely over, and already, another Republican has announced for the 2024 race for West Virginia governor.

Businessman Chris Miller will run in the GOP primary.

Miller runs the “Dutch Miller Auto Group” which is among the biggest auto dealerships in West Virginia. He is married with three children, and is the son of Congresswoman Carol Miller (R) West Virginia. His grandfather also served two decades in Congress from Ohio.

Miller says he is a non-politician who will bring a business-oriented approach to the state’s $4.6 billion dollar budget.

“I’m the only outsider. I’m the only person who knows how to run a business. I employ about 650 people, and I know how to balance a checkbook. And I know the importance of making sure people stay employed. That’s the huge difference. I’m not bureaucrat, someone that works inside of the government and just does government stuff all the time,” said Miller.

Miller is perhaps best known for the colorful and humorous TV ads he appears in for the Dutch Miller Auto Group. He says it’s important to demonstrate a healthy sense of humor in life and in business, and to have fun with it.

So far Delegate Moore Capito is the only other announced Republican candidate in what is likely to be a crowded field.

Speaking of that potential big field, Secretary of State Mac Warner, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, and State Auditor J.B. McCuskey, have all expressed an interest in running for governor, but they have yet to formally declare.

Chris Miller will be a guest on this weekend’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics.