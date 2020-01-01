Busy day on the slopes for the holiday

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — People hit the slopes New Year’s Day and took advantage of the holiday!

Winterplace Ski Resort saw an increase in skiers and snowboarders Jan. 1, 2020. Tom Wagner, Winterplace’s Executive Vice President, said the cold weather made for great conditions.

“There’s no better way to start the new year then to bring your family and come out with your friends and go skiing, snowboarding or tubing. All three of those activities are going on. The weather has turned cold and more seasonal and of course you can see we have a lot of people out on the slopes,” Wagner said.

A lot of families take advantage of the day to put their children in ski lessons, with someone like Victor Flanagan, who is a ski instructor at Winterplace.

“Oh, absolutely. Like you can see the conditions are great. Plenty of instructors are out. Lot of people snowboarding, a lot of people skiing but everyone is having fun,” said Flanagan.

New Year’s Day really kicked off the season for Winterplace and it lasts until March, depending on conditions.