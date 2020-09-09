Calacino’s excited for 2020 WVU season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Exciting news for WVU fans, the long wait for a season is almost over! On Saturday, September 12, 20202 the Mountaineers will kick off their season against Eastern Kentucky. Sports bars, like Calacino’s in Beckley, are excited to have live sports again.

Owner of Calacino’s Jeff Weeks said they are ready to see all of their regulars back.

“Well, we are just looking forward to having sports again. We’re a local sports bar, so we are just looking on having as good of a crowd as we possibly can and rooting for the Mountaineers,” Weeks said.

The Mountaineers kick of their season at Noon on Saturday, Sept. 12. Calacino’s opens at 11 a.m.