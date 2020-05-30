Calvary Assembly, Convoy of Hope, hold community food distribution

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On the morning of May 30, 2020, members of Calvary Assembly of God Church and Convoy of Hope teamed up to distribute 30,000 pounds of groceries.

“We all live here and when one of us struggling, all of us is struggling,” John Jordan, Lead Pastor at Calvary Assembly, said. “Any way we can help our fellow community, people that live here, we’re thankful for that because we realize that we’re all better together.”

Jordan said they anticipated providing groceries to nearly 400 cars. In fact, when the event began, they were on track to serve 100 cars in the first hour.

Convoy of Hope provided all of the groceries. It is a faith based non-profit that provides food, supplies and humanitarian services to impoverished populations throughout the world, based out of Springfield, Missouri.

“When this COVID-19 crisis and lock down started, I reached out to them,” Jordan said. “Especially when I started noticing some empty shelves at the grocery stores and things. I reached out to them and said hey we’d like to do this in our community.”

Jordan added they’ve been involved in similar events over the years. When the opportunity to hold this community food drive arose, the congregation came together in support of their local community during a difficult period.