RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) – CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center hosted a special event on Wednesday to stress the importance of organ, skin and tissue donations.

A “Donate Life” flag-raising ceremony honored National Donate Life Month, which is recognized every April.

More than 100,000 Americans are currently on the waiting list for vital organ transplants. It is a problem that Cheryl King with the Center for Organ Recovery and Education says is especially prevalent here in the Mountain State.

“West Virginia has the lowest percentage of people who are registered to be donors, that’s 36 percent, and yet there are over 500 people in our state waiting for a transplant,” King told 59News.

The ceremony highlighted the life saving donation of Cecil Lockhart, a man from Welch who, in 2021, became the oldest organ donor ever at age 95.

After he passed away, Cecil’s family decided to donate his liver, which saved the life of a woman in Florida.

Michael Teubert told 59News he attended the ceremony because his youngest daughter received a life-saving kidney transplant while she was in college.

“If you’re on the (transplant waiting) list it’s helplessness,” said Teubert. “If you know you are going to receive an organ, it’s new life.”

The CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center was recognized for its work in helping to motivate patients to join the donor list.

Because of patients who signed up to donate, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center was able to give the gift of sight back to four people who received corneal transplants this year.

Vice President Tim Bess said encouraging people to join the donor list is a top priority for the hospital.

“When you look at the need in the community and realize we were able to provide sight – for even one person, it’s a blessing and a miracle,” said Bess.

You can sign up to become an organ donor when you renew your driver’s license, apply for a hunting or fishing license, or at DonateLife.net