CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS)– Preparations for the Lumberjack festival this weekend at Camp Creek State Park are in full swing!

This is the third year in a row the park will host the exciting lumberjack competition. The lumber-jacks and jills come from as far as Australia, and 11 will compete in total.

Other festivities include a large flea market, a ramp casserole dinner, axe-throwing and more.

Josie Lester, the Co-Vice President for the Camp Creek Foundation, said she is excited for the community to come together and celebrate.

“It will just be a great weekend, the weather is supposed to be fine, so everyone come out and join us!” said Lester.

The event is free to attend and will be on Saturday, April 15 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For more details on the event, click here.