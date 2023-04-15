CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS) — The Camp Creek State Park celebrated their lumberjack and ramp dinner festival on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Hundreds of people swung by to see national league lumberjacks compete. Other festivities included a large flea market, a ramp casserole dinner, ax-throwing and more.

All the proceeds from the $15 ramp dinner go straight back into developing the park so more fun events and projects can be done.

Pam Buchanan with the Camp Creek State Park Foundation said the day was full of life and energy.

“Oh, it’s fantastic,” said Buchanan. “The weather is with us, and a lot of people are wanting the ramp dinner!”

Buchanan said the park foundation is always looking for more volunteers to join, and more exciting events at the park are just around the corner.