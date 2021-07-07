Camp in Raleigh County encourages more girls to find careers in STEM field

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– A camp in Raleigh County is geared to letting students explore the STEM field.

New River Community and Technical College teamed up with Verizon Innovative Learning to host a free year-long STEM enrichment camp.

Dr. Angela Strickland is the director of the camp. She said about 27-percent of women are represented in the STEM field.

“This is their opportunity to actually play and touch and interact with all of the equipment and learn it in a low steaks fun way so we can start to build confidence,” Strickland said.



The camp is open to any students boys or girls who are in sixth grade through 8th grade. The camp will start Monday, July 12. If you are interested in signing up you can visit their website.