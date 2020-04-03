Camp Kno-Koma 2020 canceled

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) — The annual Diabetes Camp of West Virginia, Camp Kno-Koma, is canceled for 2020. The action comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from the organizers of the camp, the decision to cancel was not made lightly.

“We believe this is in the best interest for the health and safety of all our campers, volunteers, medical staff, counselors, auxiliary staff as well as the Greenbrier Youth Camp staff; this, along with application deadlines quickly approaching and the uncertainty of the timeline of the pandemic, led to this decision,” Organizers said in a news release.

Additionally, all events for 2020 were postponed until further notice. Camp administrators are getting in touch with those who have already registered for events.

The organization will continue to operate and a date for the Summer 2021 camp is being planned now. Donations will continue to be accepted at the Camp Kno-Koma website and by mail at the following address:

Diabetes Camp of West Virginia

364 Patteson Drive #284

Morgantown, WV 26505

People with concerns or comments can send an email to havingfun@campknokoma.com. They can also send a message on the Camp Kno-Koma Facebook page.