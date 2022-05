GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– One camp opens back up for the summer. Camp Royal Day Camp began May 30, 2022, and lasts until Friday, June 3rd.

Additionally, the camp kicks up on August 1st through the 5th. The camp is available for ages 7-17.

For more, including cost and drop-off and pick-up times, visit their website or call 806-367-4504.