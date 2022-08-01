GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)–Local kids in Fayette County participated in an indoor and outdoor action sports summer camp.

Camp Royal located in Glen Jean allows children and teenagers the chance to explore the world of BMX, skateboarding, and other action sports. This is the first faith-based action sports camp created by Founder and President Brandon Heidemann.

He said he loves instilling confidence and values in each student.

“Instead of looking at Instagram, or Snapchat, or Tiktok to try and get that affirmation, we pour into them with a positive, very truth based from the Bible message of God created you because he loves you and he wants you to have life to the full and if we trust him, he’s going to give us that life to the full,” Heidemann said.

Heidemann added to be on the lookout on their social media pages for information on how to register for next year’s camp.