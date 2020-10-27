Campaign Finance Complaint filed against GCREC

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A campaign finance complaint was filed against Ben Anderson, the Chairman of the Greenbrier County Republican Executive Committee.

The complaint was filed by Paul Detch, the chair of the Greenbrier County Democratic Executive Committee.

The complaint stated the Republican Executive Committee filed more than $15,000 in anonymous donations. Detch said political organizations must disclose sources of their finances.

“The penalty for it is that the money that they have raised and not reported, they now have to match that and turn it into the State Treasurer,” Detch said. “If they raised $15,000, they have to turn $15,000 into the treasurer.”

Ben Anderson released this statement regarding the complaint: