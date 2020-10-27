Campaign Finance Complaint filed against GCREC

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A campaign finance complaint was filed against Ben Anderson, the Chairman of the Greenbrier County Republican Executive Committee.
The complaint was filed by Paul Detch, the chair of the Greenbrier County Democratic Executive Committee.
The complaint stated the Republican Executive Committee filed more than $15,000 in anonymous donations. Detch said political organizations must disclose sources of their finances.
“The penalty for it is that the money that they have raised and not reported, they now have to match that and turn it into the State Treasurer,” Detch said. “If they raised $15,000, they have to turn $15,000 into the treasurer.”
Ben Anderson released this statement regarding the complaint:
“A finance report was due on Friday, October 23rd. Our treasurer resigned due to health issues on the 21st. We have been in close contact with the Secretary Of State office, and they know that due to those circumstances, the report was filed with the knowledge an amended report would be filed a few days later. The GCREC filed its report on time and the amended report should be available on the SOS website by this evening. Amended reports are common, and all of our reports are completed with direct communication with the SOS.”Ben Anderson