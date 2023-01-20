ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The Senate Judiciary Committee is advancing a campus carry bill that could impact college campuses statewide.

Senate Bill 10, also called the Campus Self Defense Act, would allow students to carry a concealed handgun on campus as long as they have a current and valid concealed carry permit.

This was considered by lawmakers four years ago, but now it’s back and is being re-considered by the West Virginia Senate.

Concord University Officer David Eldridge tells us how this bill could affect Concord University.

He says one of his major concerns is the cost of enacting the bill on campus.

“Our biggest concern at this point is going to be funding for the additional measures that the bill calls for,” said David Eldridge, Officer, Concord University

In a statement to the members of the West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee, Presidents of WVU and Marshall University share that they do not support statewide campus carry.

They do, however, acknowledge that all voices are important and should be heard on both sides of the issue.

If the bill passes in Senate, it would begin on July 1, 2024.