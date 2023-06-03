RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – It was a ‘can-do’ attitude Saturday morning in Beckley, as Tamarack’s Executive Chef Stephen Gustard hosted a Culinary Demo Series on canning.

For just $10 Saturday morning, folks got to learn from a true master about making use of the coveted garden through learning water bath canning tomatoes, making jams, and saving pickled items.

“We are doing a class on canning, basically water bath canning and kind of preserve items that come out of your garden. So when preserving in the winter months, in the colder months, it’s something you can pull off the shelf and use and give you kind of a reminder of summertime,” remarked Stephen Gustard, Executive Chef at Tamarack.

There are many more events coming up at Tamarack, including Summerfest on Saturday, June 10, which is an all-day, indoor and outdoor festival featuring live music on two stages, artist demonstrations, food trucks and a lot more – and it’s free!