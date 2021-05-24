Can I trust my neighbor has been vaccinated?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With the new CDC mask guidelines in place, it’s almost impossible to tell who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t while out in public. The new mask rules are mostly based on the honor code.

The CDC has now stated if you’re fully vaccinated, you can do away with the mask indoors and outdoors in most places.

As of Friday, 129,000,000 Americans have been fully vaccinated, a little more than 39% of the U.S. population. Some people say it’s hard to trust your neighbor without a mask.

“I feel like the people we’re seeing without the masks are potentially some of the people that haven’t been vaccinated, and this is just an opportunity for them to finally not have to follow the so-called guidelines,” Jordan Burns, who gave her opinion on the mask policy said.

Some businesses are starting to require proof of vaccination when it comes to mask-wearing. Others think it should be a personal decision.

“I think everyone has the right to wear a mask or not wear a mask, and if you want to put yourself in danger by stating that you’re vaccinated when you’re not, that’s your own choice,” Kellee Humphrey, who gave her opinion on the mask policy said.

The United States has more than 33,000,000 COVID-19 cases to date and has had nearly 600,000 deaths. With such high numbers, getting rid of masks makes people fear another wave of COVID-19.

“It’s disheartening to think that other Americans haven’t been doing that. It’s essentially harder for those who have been following all of the rules,” Burns said.

The current medical advice is confusing and frustrating for many.

“I understand everyone is tired of being cooped up. They’re tried of COVID-19, but if we want it to be over we have to follow the rules,” Stephen Knight, who gave his opinion on the mask policy said.

Gov. Jim Justice says everyone can stop wearing a mask on June 20, regardless of your vaccination status.