BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– An event in our area is celebrating its thirteenth year and helping to fund a good cause.

The 13th Annual Can Jam will be held December 3rd at 6 p.m. at the Clover Club in Bluefield.

Local bands will provide music for the event along with door prizes to be given away. Proceeds from the Can Jam will be donated to the Bluefield Union Mission.

Matt Deal, the event organizer, said he couldn’t think of a better organization to help with the event.

“There is no reason in this country that anyone should go hungry or go without,” said Deal. “The reason I love the union mission is they don’t make people go through a lot of rigamarole They don’t make them jump through hoops they just give.”

Admission is unique for this event. You can pay $10 or $5 plus five cans of food.