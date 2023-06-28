Wednesday will be a nice day as clouds fade from the overnight for a sunshine filled day. Canadian wildfire smoke returns for a hazy sky which will keep temps cooler than they could have been but still working into the upper 70s for the lowlands and mid 70s for the mountains. A few fair weather clouds but a light northwesterly breeze will certainly make the day comfy for most.

Air quality will reach unhealthy ranges this afternoon for sensitive folks through Nicholas, Fayette, Pocahontas, and portions of northern Greenbrier county. Limit your afternoon outdoor time as much as possible or use an appropriate mask, especially the farther north you live. Humidity levels will be on the rise as well making breathing troublesome on a different level likely for sensitive groups like smokers, those with limited lung capacity, and illnesses that affect lung functionality.

Thursday is looking to be our best day this week as we enjoy sunshine and a change in winds help us warm back to average in the low 80s. Southwest winds will help push smoke out for a clearer day. Humidity levels will be rising, though, so expect that summer feel and remember to stay hydrated in the afternoon if spending time working outdoors. A few clouds filter in and out during the day but rain holds off into the overnight hours as our next system moves in for early Friday.

Friday will be a hit and miss shower kind of day early on with better chances of showers in the afternoon with a few pop-up thunderstorms. One or two of which could be on the strong to severe side with damaging winds, lightning, and small hail. Highs are in the steamy and humid mid 80s. Your evening plans will benefit from a check of the radar before heading out. For those traveling, roads will be wet, but drivable in most cases. Remember to reduce speed under downpours.

Saturday will be a soggy day with more showers throughout the day then Friday. Some dry hours will be interrupted with afternoon thunderstorms as we soar into the mid and upper 80s. Heat and humidity will help build a few heavy downpours to watch out for around the region. After sunset, storms will fade some with scattered showers possible through 10pm. Hopefully they fade enough to allow for firework shows around the region to go off without a problem.

Sunday showers and thunderstorms greet us out the door and remain with us for much of the day, especially in the heat of the afternoon as we work our way into the low 80s. By the late evening, showers will eventually fade but may impact Firework shows planned around the region.

Dog Days of Summer Begins: Monday sees less in the way of showers but once again, heat and humidity will work together in the afternoon for a few pop up showers and thunderstorms as a summer like pattern takes hold of the region. Firework shows at night, as a few showers hold strong after sunset, may be pushed back. In the words of the late Brigadier General Henry Harrison Chase Dunwoody, “Dog days bright and clear, Indicate a good year; But when accompanied by rain, We hope for better times in vain.” Let’s hope for our sake his saying falls short this year.

4th of July – Tuesday is looking like a typical summer day with heat and humidity as we work our way into the low 80s across the region. A few iso showers and pop up t-storms possible in the early evening hours but these will be the exception, not the rule. BBQ plans, parades, and firework shows planned should be in good shape. A brief 15 minute interruption should be planned for just in case you are one of the unlucky ones to see a shower roam through.

In your extended forecast, a summer like pattern of heat and humidity settles into the region which keeps the chances of a few pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon alive. Still no real sign of a solid dry stretch anytime soon as a few waves of systems moves in a few days apart from each other for a soggy start to the month of July.



