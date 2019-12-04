Cancer survivor and aspiring musician records a song in Nashville

BRENTON, WV (WVNS)–It’s never too late to follow your dreams. One boys dream was able to come true through the Make-A- Wish Foundation.

Dalton Harper a native from Wyoming County, was diagnosed with stage four testicular cancer in 2018.

It all started in September 2018 Harper told 59News. He said that started getting pain in his back, but he assumed that he just pulled a muscle. Then later he realized that one side of his stomach was bigger than the other.

When he found out that he had cancer, his mind started going five million directions, and his first thought was he was going to die.

“I remember when I was 17 and how excited I was you know just to live. And I know he has a lot of growing up to do really fast and that breaks my heart because he’s not ready to grow up,” Dalton’s mother Eula Harper told 59News.

The doctors then told Harper that he had this cancer for his entire life. Harper was an aspiring musician.

“I know it is going to be a rough road ahead of me. It’s going to be tough but I can’t exactly say keep your head in the game because sometimes you can’t keep your head in the game,” Harper expressed to 59News.

Harper participated in the Make-A-Wish Foundation where he was able to record a song in Nashville.

The song, “Right on Time” has broken into the top 100 charts on iTunes in the Christian Gospel genre. Dalton says the song is inspired by his battle with cancer.