BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Some candidates are campaigning right until the very end here in Beckley, 59News saw people with signs on the side of major roads and just a few blocks away from the courthouse.

Tom Moseley is running on the Republican ticket for the 44th Delegate District. He said he spent the past few days campaigning on the corner of Neville Street to meet voters and let people know what he stands for. Some of his supporters were also in Uptown Beckley on May 10, 2022 to show their support.

“We need a change, we need a change badly and I’m hoping I can get in there and make that change,” Moseley said. “I’ve been on this corner, every few days for a month and a half and that is the type of dedication that is going to make change.”

Win or lose, Moseley said he wants people to make sure they speak to their representatives to get local representation and local thoughts to Charleston.