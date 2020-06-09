Candidates seen doing last minute campaigning in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Getting to know candidates of local elections is really important, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area, all meet and greet events came to a halt.

Tony Martin and Sherry Wade are Beckley mayoral candidates. Cody Reedy is a candidate for Beckley City Council at large.

“We weren’t able to campaign quite the way we intended,” Martin explained.

So, candidates had to get a little creative. On the last day of early voting, the streets of downtown Beckley were filled with candidates from all different races.

“We’re out here just to encourage people to cast their vote for us,” said Wade.

“Trying to let people see my face and recognize it and just show I’m willing to work hard for the city of Beckley,” said Reedy.

It was one of the only opportunities for the community to ask candidates important questions

“To give people an opportunity to come up, ask questions, and get to know me a little bit better, especially for those who may not have social media and the internet, and may have missed some of the candidates forums or they have questions that weren’t asked in those opportunities,” Martin explained.

If you are from the area, you have probably seen the handful of large signs on truck beds and trailers and of course, the typical campaign signs that line the streets of the city.

It is more important now than ever for candidates to get their faces and names out to the community.

“This is the first opportunity for a lot of people to have that face-to-face contact,” Wade said.

“People seeing my name and my face and puts two and two together, kind of recognizable,” Reedy explained.