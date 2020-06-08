Candidates talk about difficulties of campaigning during pandemic

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — For the last couple months, candidates have been campaigning for West Virginia’s Primary Election.

Candidates, Roger Snow and Jason Mullins, in Wyoming County said the COVID-19 pandemic made it harder to get to know the people in their community.

“I’m a hand shaker and it’s tough. You want to stick that hand out and then at the same time, you got to pull it back and say that’s not how we do things,” Snow said. “Basically talking to them from the car to the fence has been the best way to do it.”

“It’s been very difficult to do a lot of one on one with people, to visit them in their own homes. You don’t want to be the reason someone gets sick,” Mullins said.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.