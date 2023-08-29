PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A grieving mother has announced a candlelight vigil for her son in Princeton on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 8:30 p.m.

The candlelight vigil is a ceremony of remembrance for Aarien Porterfield, who was shot and killed in July in Bluewell.

Mercer County law enforcement are still investigating the case surrounding his death, and Porterfield’s family are still searching for answers.

Porterfield’s mother, Brenda Rucker, encourages the public and loved ones to come to the vigil, honor his memory and show support during this difficult time.

“I want this candlelight vigil not only to remember my son, but to bring justice to my son. He deserves it, my family deserves it and his six-month-old daughter deserves it,” said Rucker.

Rucker said if anyone has any information, to please step forward and bring her family desperately-needed answers.

The vigil will be held at the Princeton Recreation Center.