BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A new medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors to the public.

Cannabist, owned by Columbia Care, opened its second West Virginia medical marijuana dispensary. The ​shop offers flower for dry vaporized smoking to patients in West Virginia with an active medical marijuana card.

Columbia Care is one of the nation’s largest and most experienced cultivators, providers, and manufacturers of cannabis products.

Columbia Care’s Area General Manager Keri Stan said she’s excited to see the turnout for the new location. She told 59News why dispensaries are needed in the Mountain State.

“Our company saw a need to service patients in the Mountain State. It’s hard to say ‘Oh you know, that state doesn’t need medical cannabis you know and I think that’s a silly notion. And I’m personally proud that our company kind of stepped up and said, ‘Hey, this is an underserviced area, so let’s go in and help people,” Stan said.

Stan says due to state regulations, Cannabist must be heavily guarded. Store manager, Colin Christmas mentioned the most two important things to have, if you plan on trying to visit.

“You need to have a valid medical ID issued by the state of West Virginia. Additionally, you will need to have a photo government-issued ID. And we will check that the door, you will not be allowed to come into the building without those two things,” Christmas said.

They also do not allow weapons of any kind in the store.

Currently, Cannabist offers the buds of marijuana. But they soon hope to have other products in stores, as they become allowed in the state. Christmas says the negative stigma with marijuana shouldn’t even exist anymore.

“I’ve seen firsthand the benefits that it had for people. And there are people with a range of medical conditions that this is really helping where prescription drugs or other treatments just weren’t helping,” Christmas said.

To learn how to apply for a West Virginia Medical Marijuana card, visit the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis.