Canyon Rim Visitor Center now open to the public

LANSING, WV (WVNS)– With warmer weather on the way, more visitors will be heading out to popular sites across the Mountain State. One of those being the Canyon Rim Visitors Center in Fayette County.

The center closed its doors last year due to pandemic. However, on Friday, April 2, 2021, employees announced the center will be back open seven days a week. The visitor center is a federal building , so masks will still be required to be worn inside. Eve West, the Chief of Interpretation at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. said they are excited to welcome people back.

“It’s that time of the year where things are starting to pick up, visitation vise and it is a great time to visit the park. Our early spring wildflowers are starting to blum down by the river level and the rafting companies are starting to gear up with their rafting season,” West said.



Employees will only allow 25 people in the building at a time. Don’t worry, if you do not feel comfortable going into the building you can still get information from the outside. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.