GHENT, WV (WVNS) — United States Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) introduced the One Stop For Small Business Licensing Act last week.

According to Capito, this bill is designed to require the US Small Business Administration to create a centralized website that includes necessary licensing such as federal, state and local licensing, as well as business permit information that is needed to open small businesses. It’s supposed to help make it easier for people to start small businesses and support local economies.

West Virginia small businesses are an essential part of our economy. In fact, they make up more than 98 percent of businesses in West Virginia and employ nearly half of our workforce. I’m proud to reintroduce the One Stop Shop for Small Business Licensing Act, and help America’s small business owners by requiring an easily accessible web feature to help them navigate complex state and federal operating requirements. Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Senator (R)

