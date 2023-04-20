CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Senators Shelley Capito (R) and Krysten Sinema (I) introduced the American Investment in Manufacturing Act.

According to Capito, this legislation is designed to reinstate Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Authorization measure (EBITDA) for US businesses. This reinstatement could also help make it easier for capital insensitive companies to raise capital or obtain financing, protect US jobs and wages, and strengthen global competition.

In the midst of continued high inflation, high interest rates, and increased taxes burdening U.S. businesses, additional limitations like these jeopardize American manufacturers, retailers, and service providers’ ability to remain viable and compete on the global stage. This bipartisan legislation would reinstate a needed measure that allow industries to, grow, increase jobs and wages, and contribute to the U.S. economy. I’m proud to stand with American businesses, and I encourage my colleagues to join in support of this reinstatement. Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Senator