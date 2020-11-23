Capito, Manchin announce $1.3 million for COVID-19 response in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,389,154 for COVID-19 response across West Virginia. The funds come from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the State of West Virginia’s Office of Adjutant General.

Capito is the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, while Manchin is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The funding will specifically provide the required 75 percent cost share for the purchase and distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as N95 respirators, medical gloves, surgical masks, medical gowns, face shields, and sanitizer kits.

The operation was mandated under orders of Governor Jim Justice to procure emergency contracts for PPE in emergency response to COVID-19 within West Virginia.

“Through the decisive actions of Governor Justice, his cabinet, and the West Virginia National Guard, our state was quick to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and provide critical PPE for our frontline workers and residents. As chairman of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, I’m glad to have played a role in securing this funding that will provide much needed backfill from accumulated costs,” said Chairman Capito.

“Our front line workers need PPE to stay as safe as possible while they care for their fellow West Virginians. As COVID-19 cases rise in West Virginia and across the nation, keeping our healthcare professionals and front line workers properly equipped is vital,” Senator Manchin said.