Capito talks about her vote on President Donald Trump’s Impeachment

WASHINGTON, WV (WVNS) — Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) explained her voting views on the impeachment trial to 59News.

In a interview conducted on Thurs. Jan. 30, 2020 Sen. Capito stated she heard the house managers’ case, and the President’s defense. After hearing both sides of the argument, Sen. Capito told 59News she has made her decision.

“I will not vote to impeach this president, and remove him from office. That is a no vote for me,” Sen. Captio stated.

Sen. Capito said from the beginning, the House has been trying to remove the President from office. She also said she believes she does not need to hear anymore witnesses.

“I don’t feel the need to hear anymore witnesses. I feel if there is a witness that the House thinks would make their case better, then they need to redo that in the House, and they should’ve done it from the beginning,” Sen. Capito continued.

Sen. Capito also stated she believes she has enough evidence to make her final decision of not voting to remove President Donald Trump from office.