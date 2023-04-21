CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Senators Shelley Capito (WV-R), Tom Carper (DE-D), and John Boozman (AR-R) reintroduced legislation designed to improve the nation’s recycling and composting systems.

According to Capito, the first legislation that was reintroduced was the Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act of 2023. This is designed to award grants to eligible programs for promoting recycling accessibility in communities. Its goal is to improve access to recycling in underserved communities through a hub-and-spoke model for recycling infrastructure development.

The second legislation is The Recycling and Composting Accountability Act. Its main goal is to improve data collection on the nation’s recycling systems and explore potential composting strategies. It would require the EPA to collect/publish data on recycling and composting across the country to provide accurate reflection of performance both nationwide and on a state level.